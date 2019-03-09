Menu
Crime

Man arrested for attempted murder in Yeppoon

Maddelin McCosker
by
9th Mar 2019 9:58 AM | Updated: 10:53 AM
9:45AM: POLICE have charged a man with attempted murder after a man was attacked in his home in Lammermoor this morning.

Just after 1am police say they responded to reports of an alleged assault at a private home in Waterview Drive.

Once on scene, officers found a 25-year-old man with multiple stabwounds.

He was transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A 20-year-old Lammermoor man, who is known to the 25-year-old man, was taken in to custody and was subsequently charged with attempted murder.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Mach 11.

8:40AM: QUEENSLAND Police have confirmed they have declared a Lammermoor home a crime scene after a man was reportedly stabbed this morning.

Emergency services were called to a Waterview Dr home shortly after 1am this morning after a man is believed to have been stabbed while he was sleeping.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the man in his 20s sustained injuries to his chest, face, arms and shoulder as a result of the attack.

He was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this stage, with police saying they are continuing to investigate the incident.

More to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

