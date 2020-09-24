Man arrested en route to court, taken to prison

Alexander Flenady, appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court via the watch-house. (Photo: Facebook)

ALEXANDER William Flenady appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court sitting in the prisoner's box.

He was intercepted by Gatton police on his way to court on Monday morning, and arrested on a return to prison warrant.

"I had parole last week," Flenady told the Gatton Magistrates Court.

He was due to appear for three drug-related offences.

They included two counts of possessing a dangerous drug and one for possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

Flenady, 31, from Wynnum West, was unsure why he had been arrested.

"It was a parole board decision," the parole officer told him.

Flenady was later transported to Ipswich watch-house.

He was remanded in custody to appear via video link on October 19.