Man arrested en route to court, taken to prison
ALEXANDER William Flenady appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court sitting in the prisoner's box.
He was intercepted by Gatton police on his way to court on Monday morning, and arrested on a return to prison warrant.
"I had parole last week," Flenady told the Gatton Magistrates Court.
He was due to appear for three drug-related offences.
They included two counts of possessing a dangerous drug and one for possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.
Flenady, 31, from Wynnum West, was unsure why he had been arrested.
"It was a parole board decision," the parole officer told him.
Flenady was later transported to Ipswich watch-house.
He was remanded in custody to appear via video link on October 19.