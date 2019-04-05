Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police chase at East Street.
Police chase at East Street. Cordell Richardson
Breaking

Police make arrest after dramatic car, foot chase in CBD

Andrew Korner
by
5th Apr 2019 10:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested following a dramatic car chase through the heart of Ipswich this morning.

Police said the man came to the attention of police after the vehicle he was driving was spotted with stolen number plates.

The driver attempted to evade police and road spikes were deployed just before 10am.

Police said the vehicle mounted the gutter on East St, between Brisbane and Limestone St, with the man running away.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Officers who were also on foot caught the man a short time later and placed him under arrest.

Investigations into the incident are under way, with police still unsure if the vehicle had been reported stolen.

No members of the public were harmed during the incident.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks ipswich crime police pursuit
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Our projects are neglected in favour of political bickering

    premium_icon Our projects are neglected in favour of political bickering

    Opinion The cash-strapped State Government has funded one major project in Ipswich since it was returned in 2017.

    • 5th Apr 2019 11:02 AM
    New twist in 'body in freezer' murder investigation

    premium_icon New twist in 'body in freezer' murder investigation

    Crime Police to interview second person after murder of David Thornton

    Ipswich shines in world spotlight

    premium_icon Ipswich shines in world spotlight

    News Ipswich shines in world spotlight

    • 5th Apr 2019 10:12 AM
    Angry creditor’s bid to wind up building firm

    premium_icon Angry creditor’s bid to wind up building firm

    Business Anatolia Constructions has licence suspended by QBCC and faces winding up action

    • 5th Apr 2019 10:09 AM