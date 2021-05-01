Menu
A 49-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the death of a teenage boy.
Crime

Man arrested after the death of a teenager

by PHILLIPPA BUTT
1st May 2021 10:34 AM
A 49-YEAR-OLD man as been arrested in relation to the death of a boy in Yirrkala on Wednesday afternoon.

According to NT Police, the man was arrested Friday afternoon after handing himself in, following community advice.

The boy died from stab wounds after a fight broke out on the oval in the East Arnhem community.

Three other men also suffered stab wounds in the fight, which police say involved between 50 and 100 people.

Police say tensions had been mounting in the days before the fight broke out.

Detectives from Darwin were flown to the community on Wednesday afternoon and have stayed to investigate over the past few days.

The man who handed himself in was taken to Darwin where he will be interviewed by Major Crime detectives.

A number of events scheduled in the East Arnhem region this weekend, including the football fixture, have been cancelled by community out of respect to family.

If anyone has any information about Wednesday's incident they are urged to call police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

phillippa.butt@news.com.au

Originally published as Man arrested after Yirrkala death

