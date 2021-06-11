Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was arrested on Friday after police discovered a woman’s body inside a home. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
A man was arrested on Friday after police discovered a woman’s body inside a home. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Man arrested after woman found dead

by Anton Nilsson
11th Jun 2021 2:14 PM | Updated: 3:15 PM

A man was arrested on Friday after police discovered a woman’s body inside a home.

The 37-year-old man was taken to the police station in Nowra on the NSW south coast where he was helping officers with their investigation, police said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, around 11.20am, police and paramedics had been told a woman’s body had been found at a home in Numbaa, near Nowra.

“Officers attached to South Coast Police District, along with NSW Ambulance paramedics, arrived at the scene a short time later, where the woman was pronounced deceased,” NSW Police said in the statement.

The woman’s body was found after one of her family members tried and failed to contact her.

The man was arrested nearby shortly after the grim discovery.

Originally published as Man arrested after woman found dead

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unique devices to shape Ipswich’s climate strategy

        Premium Content Unique devices to shape Ipswich’s climate strategy

        Weather Thirteen weather sensors have been installed on light posts across Ipswich as council moves to improve its sustainability efforts.

        ‘This is not Summer Bay’: Assault trio’s reality check

        Premium Content ‘This is not Summer Bay’: Assault trio’s reality check

        News Three men paid the price after going into a fight to back up a mate who had a beef...

        Man seriously hurt after trucks, ute collide on hwy

        Premium Content Man seriously hurt after trucks, ute collide on hwy

        News Motorists faced a long wait overnight as parts of the Warrego Hwy shut down...

        Popular macaron business to open first shop front

        Premium Content Popular macaron business to open first shop front

        Business The store is expected to pump out more than 3000 macarons a day. The business owner...