Man arrested after trying to buy coffin at Maryborough pub

HEARING THE DEVIL: Jacob James Cordie’s bail was denied in court after he arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance on August 7. Picture: File

A MARYBOROUGH man who was arrested for allegedly swinging a fluorescent light tube at a motel, ranting the "devil was going to kill us all", has been denied bail.

Jacob James Cordie was arrested around 7.10am this morning at the Carriers Arms Hotel Motel, charged with committing a public nuisance at a licensed premises.

The matter was heard at the Gayndah Magistrates Court today by travelling Maryborough Magistrate Terry Duroux.

Cordie appeared by phone from the Maryborough watch-house to seek his freedom following his arrest.

Addressing Mr Duroux as "your worship", the court heard of Cordie's tumultuous week since leaving Maryborough Magistrates Court on July 30.

Court documents stated police were called to the Carrier Arms Hotel Motel about 7.10am on Friday, to find Cordie waving a fluorescent light tube around.

The court heard Cordie was yelling "radiation is going to kill us all, the devil is coming, he is going to kill us all".

"You were yelling in a chaotic and erratic manner, and were causing a disturbance at the hotel motel," Mr Duroux said.

"You've then left the scene, and police located you in the gutter, eating a pie, ranting incoherently.

"The glass fluorescent tube was lying on the grass behind you."

The court heard police attempted had to speak to Cordie, however he was ranting incoherently, sweating profusely, and was alleged to be drug affected.

He was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with public nuisance.

Police conducted interviews with hotel management shortly afterwards who stated Cordie had been there on several occasions this week.

On August 5 he was seen walking through the carpark swearing loudly, then on August 6 after attempting to request a room, he left the site, abused a plumber, and attempted to enter another room, the court heard.

"This morning you attended the office and asked if you could buy a coffin, and you stated you had money, and showed her some notes and coins," Mr Duroux said.

"Staff told you they didn't have any coffins, and shut the door to you."

Police alleged Cordie then left and started yelling, causing staff to stay away from the windows to avoid him, with police called shortly after.

Police stated Cordie displays a disregard to bail conditions, who continues to commit offences while on bail.

Mr Duroux then recalled Cordie's case on July 30, stating he had given him a suspended sentence for an unrelated matter, and adjourned to have his other charges heard on August 19.

He noted two other public nuisance offences which occurred in 2016 and 2017.

Mr Duroux read the facts recorded by police, which said they believed he has severe mental health issues, and he wasn't in a condition to take care of himself, and asked for bail to be refused.

Cordie addressed the court, and said he was doing well on his new conditions, and was continuing to work hard on his mental health.

Mr Duroux however didn't accept this as a valid reason to grant bail and said he was at an unacceptable risk of reoffending.

His bail was denied, and was remanded in custody to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 19 by video link.