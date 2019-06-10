Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man arrested after breaking into home in Balmain, Sydney.
Man arrested after breaking into home in Balmain, Sydney.
Crime

‘Blood on everything’: Horror break-in

by Ally Foster
10th Jun 2019 7:31 AM

A man is in custody after allegedly breaking into the home of a young couple and threatening them with knives in Sydney's inner west.

Police were called to the home on Llewellyn St in Balmain about 3.45am this morning after receiving reports of an aggravated break and enter.

The intruder allegedly armed himself with two large kitchen knives. Picture: Dean Asher
The intruder allegedly armed himself with two large kitchen knives. Picture: Dean Asher

Resident Edward Madden reportedly confronted the man after hearing the front door window being smashed.

The young father said the man had blood all over him when he went to confront him.

"I've run down in my Swans budgie smugglers, so I didn't look very intimidating, and there was a big, burly man in the house coming up the stairs," Mr Madden told 7 News.

"He had blood all over his hands and arms and on everything. He was saying 'Guys you've got to help me I'm being chased'."

Mr Madden reportedly told the man he had to leave the house before running back up stairs to protect his wife, toddler and elderly parents.

After being confronted the man allegedly armed himself with two large kitchen knives before making threats towards the young father.

The man eventually handed himself over to police at 5.20am. Picture: Dean Asher
The man eventually handed himself over to police at 5.20am. Picture: Dean Asher

NSW Police told news.com.au that officers arrived shortly after receiving the call and were able to evacuate the family.

None of the family were injured, according to reports.

The man allegedly stayed inside the premises until 5.20am when he handed himself over to police.

He was arrested and treated at the scene by paramedics before being put into an ambulance and transferred to hospital.

He was not known to the family.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
arrest break-in crime editors picks knives nsw violence

Top Stories

    Plans for $620m mega-jail revealed

    premium_icon Plans for $620m mega-jail revealed

    Crime The State Government says it will create hundreds of jobs building and operating a new 1000-bed mens’ prison, as it moves to address overcrowding.

    Flash the tartan at Gathering celebrates multiple cultures

    premium_icon Flash the tartan at Gathering celebrates multiple cultures

    People and Places Immerse yourself in Celtic culture.

    Dad with kids in car flees cops at 146km/h

    premium_icon Dad with kids in car flees cops at 146km/h

    Crime The disqualified driver is not even 24 years old.

    • 10th Jun 2019 9:30 AM
    Diversions in place on Warrego Highway after crash

    premium_icon Diversions in place on Warrego Highway after crash

    Breaking The crash occurred this morning

    • 10th Jun 2019 9:24 AM