Night Time Police Intervention
Crime

Man arrested after string of dangerous driving events

1st Jul 2020 5:50 AM
Police have charged a man after a series of dangerous driving incidents throughout the Ipswich area overnight.

Police have said that around 10pm a 2007 Honda Jazz was seen crossing into the path of oncoming traffic and running red lights.

It will be alleged the driver then managed to evade police in North Ipswich around 11pm and again on Old Toowoomba Road in One Mile Creek just before midnight.

Police then used a tyre deflation device and brought the car to a stop on Guinevere Street in Leichhardt.

The driver was arrested, and the 34-year-old man from New South Wales has been charged with seven counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle and adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, two counts of evasion, one count of driving a motor vehicle without a licence, one count of fail to provide specimen of breath for analysis and one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

He is expected to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

