Man arrested after allegedly pulling tomahawk in altercation

AN Ipswich man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly pulled out a tomahawk and threatened the occupants of another vehicle.

Police later found drugs, a loaded shotgun and ammo in a property search.

The search stemmed from investiations into an alleged traffic incident on Monday morning.

Police said the incident was reported about 6.30am at the intersection of Blackstone and Chermside roads in Eastern Heights.

A driver allegedly followed the occupants of another vehicle to an address at Thorn St, Ipswich, where it is claimed he produced a tomahawk and made threats.

A search warrant was then executed at a Churchill address on Wednesday morning.

Police will allege they located clip seal bags containing a crystalline substance, an ice-pipe, scales, a loaded sawn-off shotgun and additional ammunition.

A 25-year-old from Booval has been charged with going armed so as to cause fear, unlicensed driving, possessing drug utensils, unlawful possession of a weapon, possessing a shortened/altered firearm and possessing explosives.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police are asking that witnesses to the alleged incident on Monday morning contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink here.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers here.

Quote reference number QP2001830169 within the online suspicious activity form.

