Man arrested after body found in seaside town

Tasmania Police are investigating after a body was found in Ulverstone. Picture: Patrick Gee

A man has been arrested after detectives launched a murder probe in northern Tasmania following the discovery of a young woman’s body at a suburban home.

Police were called to an address in Main St, Ulverstone about 20km west of Devonport in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Tasmania Police confirmed a 22-year-old woman from NSW was found dead with injuries consistent with a knife wound.

Detective Inspector Kim Steven said the suspect was arrested at another property along Main St – about 200m away from where the victim was staying – at around 11am on Tuesday in connection with the “suspected murder”.

He said a connection between the victim and the arrested man was a “key area of focus” for the investigation, but there was still no known link between the two.

“The victim had been staying at the house for two-three weeks with a woman and young children – aged three and two – who reside there,” Inspector Steven said.

Tasmania Police are investigating a suspected murder in Main St, Ulverstone about 20km west of Devonport. Picture: Twitter/@MonteBovill

“The triple-0 call was made by the woman who lives at the address … They’re friends from interstate.

“She originally called police in relation to a prowler inside her house, and radio operators remained on the phone with her for (about) 11 minutes.

“During that time police arrived and located the deceased in another room in the house.”

Inspector Steven said the victim’s family had been contacted and were “distraught” by the news.

He also said police were in the process is locating the weapon and could not comment if the man in custody would be charged.

“It’s still only an early part of the investigation. Forensic scientists are at the scene at the moment and they’ll probably take about 24 to 48 hours to process those two scenes.

“We’ll take whatever time we need before making a decision on charges.”



Earlier on Tuesday, police blocked off the street between Shaw St and Eastland Drive as they examine the scene.

“Police are currently speaking with witnesses, and forensics officers are examining the scene,” police said in an earlier statement.

“Further specialist forensics officers are travelling from Hobart to the scene.”

Anyone who saw a vehicle, person or anything suspicious in the area around 3am has been urged to contact police on 131 444.

