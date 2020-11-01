Man arrested after allegedly shooting at police

A MAN has been taken into custody after allegedly firing shots at police during a standoff at a property in Walloon.

Police were called to a property on Kingsley St about 2.50am to perform a welfare check on a man, who they believed to be in a shed on the property on his own.

On arrival they began negotiating with the man, who they believed to be armed, and an emergency situation was declared about 8.45am the man allegedly fired shots at police.

An area including Haigslea Amberley Rd, Bell St, Kingsley St, Kinmouth St, Station Lane, Short St and Stocks Lane was subject to a PSPA declaration while specialist police attended.

Negotiations continued for several hours.

Police advised a man was taken into custody just after midday.