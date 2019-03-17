Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man with knife ‘punches off-duty cop in road rage episode’

17th Mar 2019 1:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN hiding a knife has allegedly punched two people - one of them an off-duty policewoman - during a road rage incident in Adelaide's inner west.

Police were called to Henley Beach Rd, Brooklyn Park, after reports a Mazda sedan had stopped in front of a Mitsubishi 4WD to block its path about 11am.

The alleged offender got out of the Mazda and was about to confront the Mitsubishi driver when another man and woman approached him.

He punched both before members of the public stepped in and restrained him.

The woman - an off-duty police officer - and man have minor injuries.

A 31-year-old Morphettville man was arrested and will face assault and weapons charges. Police found him in possession of a knife during a search.

More Stories

assault police editors picks road rage south australia

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Mud and happy fans at CMC Rocks

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Mud and happy fans at CMC Rocks

    Photos Plenty of muddy fans at the CMC Rocks event on day 2 at Willowbank.

    The moment lightning strikes the CMC Rocks campground

    The moment lightning strikes the CMC Rocks campground

    News CAMPERS have captured dramatic footage of more storms at Willowbank.

    Cam the superhero of country

    premium_icon Cam the superhero of country

    News With a middle name of Marvel, she's a superhero

    • 17th Mar 2019 12:05 PM
    Relief, delight as Ipswich team on NPL rise

    premium_icon Relief, delight as Ipswich team on NPL rise

    Soccer Drums beat loudly after Pride's gritty victory