Man arrested after AFP drug raid finds ‘coma in a bottle’

A 22-year-old man has been charged after Australian Federal Police raided his Caboolture home and seized a package of a dangerous liquid drug referred to as "coma in a bottle". Photo: Australian Federal Police

A 22-year-old man has been charged after Australian Federal Police raided his Caboolture home and seized a package of a dangerous liquid drug referred to as "coma in a bottle". Photo: Australian Federal Police

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with allegedly importing 4kg of a dangerous drug referred to as "coma in a bottle" after Australian Federal Police raided his Caboolture home.

Yesterday, AFP officers from Brisbane arrested the man after executing a search warrant at his family's Caboolture home where they seized some of the liquid precursor chemical gamma-butyrolactone (GBL).

The man has been charged with one count of importing a commercial quantity of border controlled drugs and one count of possessing a commercial quantity of border controlled drugs.

Both offences carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

AFP Detective Superintendent Matthew Gale said it was the second time this week that police in Brisbane had charged a man over the importation of GBL, an industrial precursor chemical that could be fatal in even tiny doses.

GBL - also known as liquid ecstasy, fantasy or "coma in a bottle" - can have severe side-effects once used and can also lead to drug dependency.

"The use of any illicit substance can have dire outcomes but we want to remind the community of the dangers of this particular drug," Det Spt Gale said.

"Symptoms of GBL use include vomiting, convulsions and comas. In serious cases it can result in death.

"Australian authorities can, and will continue to combat the movement of illicit drugs across international borders."

For free and confidential advice about alcohol and other drug treatment services, call the National Alcohol and Other Drug Hotline on 1800 250 015.