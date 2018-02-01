‘Yeah, so today I lost my $40,000 leg’

Toby Bird has set up a GoFundMe page to replace the leg but has promised to donate any money raised to charity should the missing leg be found.

Toby Bird has set up a GoFundMe page to replace the leg but has promised to donate any money raised to charity should the missing leg be found.

A NEWCASTLE man has lost a $40,000 prosthetic leg in an ill-fated jetskiing trip.

On Sunday, personal trainer Toby Bird realised his leg had detached in Lake Macquarie.

Despite a frantic search by him and his friends, the limb has yet to resurface.

The self-deprecating father-of-one on Monday posted on Facebook in the hopes someone would be able to help him locate it.

Toby Bird has appealed for help to find his missing limb.

"Yeah so today I lost a $40,000 leg in swansea channel, if anyone see's it hoppin around give me Bell, cheers," he wrote.

Bird lost the leg in a car accident in 2012.

"This honestly sucks so much as im in the water most days and always taking Ivy swimming which I won't be able to do anymore so hopefully things work out and we can get a new one."

and did not have the replacement insured.

His friend Shane Selby has also started a GoFundMe to raise cash for a replacement.

"He is a mid thigh amputee who refuses to let that stop him doing anything including water sports. While jet skiing his leg detached and sunk to the bottom of the Swansea channel, despite the great efforts of local scuba divers it is yet to be discovered," wrote Selby.

"Without this leg Toby is unable to maintain his active lifestyle which includes swimming with his daughter and that's the bit he is struggling with the most."

On Wednesday morning, the page had raised $50.

