Man and woman found dead in apartment
Two people have been found dead in a Labrador apartment block.
Police were called to a unit at the Sapphire at the Broadwater building around 10.20am after a man's body was found, before making the gruesome discovery of the body of a woman shortly after.
The Saphire is one of the most up-market towers in the waterside suburb.
A crime scene was declared at the building at 11.40am.
Forensic officers are on scene and a patrol car is parked outside of the front door of the unit complex.
