Man and woman found dead in apartment

by Brianna Morris-Grant, Jacob Miley, Jeremy Pierce
23rd Apr 2021 3:06 PM
Two people have been found dead in a Labrador apartment block.

Police were called to a unit at the Sapphire at the Broadwater building around 10.20am after a man's body was found, before making the gruesome discovery of the body of a woman shortly after.

The Saphire is one of the most up-market towers in the waterside suburb.

Police forensics officers at the scene. Photo: Jacob Miley
Police vehicles outside the Sapphire at The Broadwater building. Photo: Jacob Miley.
A crime scene was declared at the building at 11.40am.

Forensic officers are on scene and a patrol car is parked outside of the front door of the unit complex.

More to follow

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

Originally published as Man and woman found dead in Gold Coast apartment

crime scene suspicious death

