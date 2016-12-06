Masked man and woman drove at police after shotgun heist

POLICE have charged a man and woman after a Raceview resident was allegedly threatened with a gun in her front yard this morning.

It will be alleged at about midnight a man and woman wearing balaclavas jumped the fence of a property on Cemetery Rd and produced what appeared to be a shotgun.

The pair allegedly made threats and demanded money from a 29-year-old female resident before leaving empty-handed.

It will be further alleged the two then made a hoax call to the Triple Zero emergency service.

The pair were later located by police in a car in the driveway of a residence on Eastfield Ct at Deebing Heights.

Police approached the vehicle which then allegedly reversed at speed towards the officers before driving into a fence.

A man and woman were arrested at the scene.

The 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted armed robbery, dangerous operation of a vehicle, fail to stop a motor vehicle, driving of a motor vehicle without a licence, contravene direction and improper use of emergency call service.

The 29-year-old woman has been charged with attempted armed robbery, fail to stop a motor vehicle, driving of a motor vehicle without a licence, improper use of emergency call service and unlawful supply of weapons.

Both are due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

No one was physically injured as a result of the incident.