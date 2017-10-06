25°
Woman dies in crash on Warrego Hwy

A MAJOR crash on the Warrego Hwy near Crane St, in Plainland, is causing extensive delays this evening. 

A woman sustained critical injuries in the crash and the Queensland Ambulance service says she was not transported from the scene of the incident, which authorities were alerted to about 3.40pm. 

Also in the car was a young boy who was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries. 

The Forensic Crash Unit is presently investigating while 7 News reports one eastbound lane (opposite Rustys Service Station) is closed with traffic congested.

 

 

News Corp Australia
