Man charged over alleged ‘penis wiggling’

A SYDNEY man has been charged with offensive behaviour as well as wilful and obscene exposure after police alleged he twice "wiggled his penis" at a fellow resident in his apartment block.

About 4.30pm on Saturday the accused man, aged in his 40s and living in Dee Why in Sydney's northern beaches, was allegedly heard swearing and yelling while watching TV in his flat.

A fellow resident walked out to see what the noise was before the accused allegedly exposed himself to the man for about 40 seconds before pulling his shorts back up.

This was allegedly in full view of other residents.

After being advised to calm down, the man allegedly exposed himself again to the resident. Police were called and the man was later charged.