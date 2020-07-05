Menu
Wangetti beach in Far North Queensland. Picture: Brendan Radke
Man allegedly tried to rape woman after beach walk

by Thomas Chamberlin
5th Jul 2020 11:51 AM
A WOMAN fled from a man who allegedly sexually assaulted her and tried to rape her on a beach in Far North Queensland yesterday.

Police said the man approached the woman, who was taking photos on the side of the Captain Cook Highway in Cairns, before she agreed to drive the man to his car.

The woman drove the man to his car and then agreed to walk with him on Wangetti Beach, police said.

"Police will allege, while on the beach, the man sexually assaulted the woman and attempted to rape her before she managed to flee from the beach," police said in a statement.

A 20-year-old Kowanyama man has been charged with assault with intent to rape.

He is expected to appear before the Cairns Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

