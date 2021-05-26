Man allegedly threatens group with homemade gun

A 32-year-old Annerley man has been charged with weapon offences after threatening occupants of a Lowood home with a firearm last week.

An Annerley man has been charged after allegedly threatening to use a firearm to harm the occupants of a Lowood home last week.

Police allege the 32-year-old attended a Walters St address last Friday armed with a homemade handgun and ammunition.

He reportedly threatened to shoot the occupants if they did not come outside and speak with him.

Concerned for their lives, the group reportedly phoned for emergency assistance and remained indoors until police arrived.

It is alleged the suspect fled on motorcycle prior to the arrival of police.

While he appeared to evade capture successfully at the time, the man's escape soon proved to be short lived.

Ipswich Detectives and officers from the Special Emergency Response Team this week executed a search warrant on a Waterford home.

Upon inspection officers reportedly located a homemade handgun, ammunition and motorcycle.

The man has since been charged with two counts of threatening violence, three counts of possession of a weapon, failure to possess a licence for ammunition and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Lowood woman was charged with failure to possess a licence for ammunition.

She is due to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court today.

