A MAN has allegedly stolen a truck from a Karrabin business and fled from police in the early hours of this morning.

A 31-year-old Beenleigh man is assisting police with their inquiries after the truck was allegedly stolen at 5.34am.

Police have pursued the driver at low speeds before he lost control of the vehicle and crashed through a fence at the rear of RAAF Base Amberley on Haigslea-Amberley Rd.

No charges have been laid so far.