Man allegedly steals car with children still inside
Crime

Man allegedly steals Range Rover with kids inside

by Rachael Rosel
5th Jun 2021 6:19 PM
A man, 44, has been charged with allegedly stealing a car in Brisbane on Saturday morning with two children still inside the vehicle.

Just after 9am, a 43-year-old woman stopped her car at Doggett St in Newstead when a man allegedly opened the driver's door and got in.

There were two children inside the black Range Rover sport when the man put the car in drive and accelerated forward, hitting the gutter and a pole.

A black Range Rover, similar to this model, was allegedly stolen. Picture: Supplied
A black Range Rover, similar to this model, was allegedly stolen. Picture: Supplied

 

Police body cam vision shows the Deception Bay man running from police before he was arrested. Picture: Queensland Police
Police body cam vision shows the Deception Bay man running from police before he was arrested. Picture: Queensland Police

One of the children attempted to stop the man by shouting and distracting him.

He put the car in reverse and started to move it out of the car park space as the woman yelled out in an attempt to stop him.

Members of the public assisted the woman before he eventually exited the SUV and fled on foot down Commercial St.

The woman and children were uninjured following the ordeal.

He was later seen walking in Skyring Terrace by police and taken into custody.

The man from Deception Bay has been charged with unlawful entry of vehicle for committing indictable offence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle and adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, assault police, obstruct police, driving without a driver's licence and drink driving offences.

He was refused bail and will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

Originally published as Man allegedly steals Range Rover with kids inside

