Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police remain at the scene.
Police remain at the scene. Caitlan Charles
Crime

Man allegedly stabbed multiple times at Blacks Beach home

Rainee Shepperson
by
18th May 2019 5:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES are investigating after a man, 29, was seriously injured in an alleged stabbing incident at Blacks Beach today.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman confirmed paramedics were called to a private residence on Narrabeen Street about 1.30pm. 

"A male in his 20s had wounds to his chest, back and arms," the spokesman said.

"He was taken in a serious condition to Mackay Base Hospital."

A spokeswoman for Queensland Police Service said one crew remained on scene at the property.

She said no one had been arrested or charged.

A man is in hospital after he was stabbed multiple times at a home in Blacks Beach.
A man is in hospital after he was stabbed multiple times at a home in Blacks Beach. Caitlan Charles

More Stories

blacks beach mackay base hospital mackay crime mackay police mackay stabbing
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    PETER DUTTON: ‘Waiting for Shorten with baseball bats’

    PETER DUTTON: ‘Waiting for Shorten with baseball bats’

    Politics PETER Dutton is at risk of losing his ultra-marginal seat of Dickson, held since 2001, but he says the electorate is angry with Bill Shorten.

    • 18th May 2019 6:03 PM
    How the humble poll snag is helping a kindy find a new home

    premium_icon How the humble poll snag is helping a kindy find a new home

    Politics Democracy snags were the hot topic at every polling booth at Ipswich

    Federal Election 2019: Ipswich decides

    premium_icon Federal Election 2019: Ipswich decides

    Politics Everything you need to know about the Federal Election 2019

    How Hawke stopped an Ipswich man from becoming PM

    premium_icon How Hawke stopped an Ipswich man from becoming PM

    Politics Ipswich would probably have had its first home-grown prime minister