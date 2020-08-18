Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital after allegedly being shot in the leg.
A man was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital after allegedly being shot in the leg.
Crime

Man allegedly shot in leg at Coast home

lucy rutherford
18th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man was taken to hospital after he was allegedly shot in the leg at a Sunshine Coast home at the weekend.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said a 29-year-man was shot in the leg about 6.30am on Sunday at Mountain Creek.

He said the man was shot on the lower rear of his left thigh and then struck in the right knee.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital from Cootamundra Dr, Mountain Creek with a non life-threatening gun shot wound.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said there were inconsistencies with the report and at this stage it was not clear how the man sustained the injury.

Investigations are ongoing.

In a separate matter, Sgt Edwards said a man wanted on interstate warrants was also arrested in Mooloolaba over the weekend.

The man was wanted in NSW for multiple alleged domestic violence offences and was released into the custody of NSW police by the order of the court.

alleged armed robbery alleged shooting daren edwards sunshine coast crime rate
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tattoo shop owner to fight arson charge

        Premium Content Tattoo shop owner to fight arson charge

        News A well-known Ipswich business owner and street artist has been charged with arson and assault

        ‘FREE MONEY’: ‘Never been better time’ to build first home

        Premium Content ‘FREE MONEY’: ‘Never been better time’ to build first home

        Business Buyers are being urged to be cautious about ‘free money’ on offer

        10 good, great and ginormous feats in Ipswich winter sport

        Premium Content 10 good, great and ginormous feats in Ipswich winter sport

        Sport Check out these wonderful highlights showing the great work of regional officials...

        World-first technology identifies hoax emergency calls

        Premium Content World-first technology identifies hoax emergency calls

        News A springfield computer scientist is developing groundbreaking technology to...