A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a man at knifepoint on Sunday.
Crime

Man allegedly robbed at knifepoint outside Coast hotel

lucy rutherford
12th Oct 2020 10:30 AM
A 38-year-old man has been arrested for armed robbery after he allegedly held up a man at knifepoint in Alexandra Headland and stole cash.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the victim had left The Alex Hotel on Sunday at 1am.

He was then allegedly robbed near the intersection of Okinja Rd.

Senior Sergeant Edwards said the 37-year-old victim was allegedly threatened with a knife before the man stole $750 cash from him.

The man has been charged with armed robbery and failing to dispose of a syringe and is in custody.

