Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man allegedly threatens M1 drivers with gun.
Man allegedly threatens M1 drivers with gun.
News

Man allegedly points replica gun at drivers

by Brianna Morris-Grant
17th Oct 2019 6:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at drivers on the Pacific Motorway near Tugun on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have now arrested a Queensland man.
Police have now arrested a Queensland man.

 

Police were called by a female motorist just after 1pm to reports of a man pointing a "long-barrelled firearm" at her from the Tugun tunnel overpass.

Police will allege in court he was seen pointing the firearm out of the window travelling south on the M1.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed a 30-year-old man from Casino was now in custody.

Gel blasters are illegal in NSW.
Gel blasters are illegal in NSW.

 

"Police from Tweed-Byron Police Department who were patrolling the M1 at Sleepy Hollow allegedly found the man in a car in possession of a prohibited gel blaster," she said.

Officers searched the car at the scene and allegedly discovered the firearm and three boxes containing prohibited firearms in the boot.

The man has now been charged with four counts possessing an unregistered prohibited firearm and using an unregistered prohibited firearm.

More Stories

casino editors picks gold coast m1 tugun pacific motorway

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Family home and shed lost in separate blazes

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Family home and shed lost in separate blazes

    News Investigators are yet to determine the cause of two blazes yesterday, one which took out a Goodna family's home, and the other that destroyed a shed.

    World War II digger still putting along at 100

    premium_icon World War II digger still putting along at 100

    News Mr Bousen hit the century milestone on September 30.

    Ipswich Festival boosted by state government funding

    premium_icon Ipswich Festival boosted by state government funding

    News 'We're now a recognised event on TEQ's calendar.'

    Where Queensland needs 21 new schools now

    premium_icon Where Queensland needs 21 new schools now

    Education Report finds least 20 independent schools need to be built by 2036