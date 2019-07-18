Man allegedly four times alcohol limit, clocked at 132kmh

DRINK DRIVE: An Ipswich man will face court on a high level drink driving charge, in addition to a speeding charge.

AN IPSWICH man will appear in court next week after being charged with travelling more than 50kmh over the speed limit on a busy highway while more than four times the alcohol limit.

Police intercepted the 48-year-old Riverview man just before 2pm Sunday near Cunningham's Gap on the Cunningham Highway.

He was allegedly travelling 132kmh in an 80kmh zone and after being pulled over, gave an alcohol reading of 0.207.

Police said the highway was busy with weekend travellers at the time.

The man was charged with high level drink driving and speeding and will next appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on July 25.