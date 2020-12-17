Man allegedly forced woman to drive him at knifepoint

A Kallangur man has been charged with deprivation of liberty, burglary with violence, armed robbery and assault occasioning bodily harm after an incident in Ipswich on Wednesday.

A MAN has been charged with multiple offences after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife and forcing her to drive him in her car to flee an Ipswich suburb.

The 27-year-old was found hiding in the boot of a white BMW he allegedly forced the owner to drive at knifepoint in Augustine Heights by police on Wednesday morning.

About 6.30am, police were called to Conlan Ct about a man acting suspiciously and trespassing in a number of properties.

At one home, a 17-year-old boy told police a man had forced his way inside and allegedly threatened a 45-year-old woman inside with a knife.

The man then crawled into the boot of the sedan and forced her to drive him away from the property.

Thanks to the boy’s description of the car, officers were able to pull it over outside the Springfield Police Station.

Police found the man hiding inside the rear of the car and he was arrested.

The woman sufstained a leg injury.

The Kallangur man has been charged with deprivation of liberty, burglary with violence, armed robbery and assault occasioning bodily harm.

He is expected to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity here.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers here.

Quote reference number QP2002576029.