Man allegedly crashes car after ‘multiple carjackings’

A man has been taken into custody after allegedly crashing a stolen car into Legacy House Ipswich

A MAN has been taken into custody after he allegedly committed a robbery on a house and “multiple carjackings” in an attempt to flee from police.

Detective Acting Inspector Heath McQueen said the man will front Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday after being taken into custody just before 1pm.

He was apprehended by police after allegedly crashing a stolen car through a street sign and into the fence of Legacy House Ipswich on Brisbane Rd, Booval.

“He’s alleged to have committed a robbery on a house and then proceeded to commit multiple carjackings while attempting to evade police,” he said.

The Queensland Times understands the string of terrifying car jackings started in Brassall, before the man allegedly drove to Booval and dumped the vehicle, before taking another one.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road in the stolen maroon Subaru before crashing.

He was believed to have been armed.

