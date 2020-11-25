Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been taken into custody after allegedly crashing a stolen car into Legacy House Ipswich
A man has been taken into custody after allegedly crashing a stolen car into Legacy House Ipswich
Crime

Man allegedly crashes car after ‘multiple carjackings’

Lachlan Mcivor
25th Nov 2020 2:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken into custody after he allegedly committed a robbery on a house and “multiple carjackings” in an attempt to flee from police.

Detective Acting Inspector Heath McQueen said the man will front Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday after being taken into custody just before 1pm.

He was apprehended by police after allegedly crashing a stolen car through a street sign and into the fence of Legacy House Ipswich on Brisbane Rd, Booval.

“He’s alleged to have committed a robbery on a house and then proceeded to commit multiple carjackings while attempting to evade police,” he said.

The Queensland Times understands the string of terrifying car jackings started in Brassall, before the man allegedly drove to Booval and dumped the vehicle, before taking another one.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road in the stolen maroon Subaru before crashing.

He was believed to have been armed.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Work starts on new estate adjoining 2500ha of bushland

        Premium Content Work starts on new estate adjoining 2500ha of bushland

        News It is planned to include a primary school, shopping and dining precinct, 6ha sport precinct and water play park

        Which Springfield businesses are nominated for top awards

        Premium Content Which Springfield businesses are nominated for top awards

        Business With a difficult and trying year almost at an end, Springfield’s best and brightest...

        REVEALED: Is this Ipswich’s cheapest house?

        Premium Content REVEALED: Is this Ipswich’s cheapest house?

        Property Set on a massive plot of land, this four-bedder is significantly cheaper than...

        Teenager broke female cop’s nose while resisting arrest

        Premium Content Teenager broke female cop’s nose while resisting arrest

        News Concreter was ‘out of control’ as police tried to arrest him after street fight