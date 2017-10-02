21°
News

Man allegedly caught running down Ipswich St with knife

A MAN has been charged after an incident at Ipswich Police Station this morning.

At 6.30am a man was captured on CCTV allegedly running down Ellenborough Street with a knife.

An officer commencing duty at the station was entering a secure carpark when he saw the man enter behind him.

When challenged, the man dropped the knife and was taken into custody without further incident.

A 28-year-old Brassall man has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place and trespass.

He will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

Topics:  crime crimestoppers ipswich court ipswich police

Ipswich Queensland Times
Div 7 candidate explains innocent mistake that led to court

Div 7 candidate explains innocent mistake that led to court

David Martin opens up about forgetting to pay for goods

Indigenous school says 'gurumba bigi': g'day and welcome!

The Hymba Yumba open day event is on this weekend.

Springfield's Hymba Yumba will hold its open day this Saturday

Grab the brolly: Heavy rain expected over Ipswich tonight

Heavy rain is expected over the next few hours in Ipswich

Grab the brolly: Heavy rain expected over Ipswich in next 12 hours

Safe space to provide children with the therapy they need

HERE TO HELP: The Tamborine Mountain State School have started up a unique program for kids.

The new facility at Tamborine Mountain SS is 'one of a kind'.

Local Partners