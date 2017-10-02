Man allegedly caught running down Ipswich St with knife

A MAN has been charged after an incident at Ipswich Police Station this morning.

At 6.30am a man was captured on CCTV allegedly running down Ellenborough Street with a knife.

An officer commencing duty at the station was entering a secure carpark when he saw the man enter behind him.

When challenged, the man dropped the knife and was taken into custody without further incident.

A 28-year-old Brassall man has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place and trespass.

He will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow.

