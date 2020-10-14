Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man allegedly bashed, vintage car damaged in roadside attack

by Grace Mason
14th Oct 2020 3:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are calling for witnesses after a bizarre roadside incident south of Innisfail where a man was allegedly assaulted and his vintage car smashed and damaged.

It is alleged a man driving his distinctive 1962 yellow Dodge Phoenix stopped at an intersection of the Bruce Highway and River Ave at Mighell to speak to a man he knew about 1.15pm last Friday.

The pedestrian, alleged to be a 36-year-old local man, grabbed the driver and threw him on the ground and threatened to assault him.

He then allegedly demanded the keys and when the driver refused he smashed the front windscreen, damaged the roof, bonnet and other panels and mirrors by kicking, punching and jumping up and down on the vehicle.

He was located by police a short distance away and taken to the Innisfail watch house before being charged with assault occasioning bodily hard, wilful damage and unlawful entry of vehicle.

The man was scheduled to appear in the Innisfail Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police have called for anyone who witnessed the damage being done to the vehicle or may have relevant dashcam footage to contact police and quote reference number QP2002099252.

Originally published as Man allegedly bashed, vintage car damaged in wild roadside attack

More Stories

assault crime queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Most expensive houses to sell in Ipswich this year

        Premium Content REVEALED: Most expensive houses to sell in Ipswich this year

        Property SPRAWLING land, luxury designs and high-end appliances are just some of what the region’s priciest homes offer

        Smoke trail leads police to blouse snatcher

        Premium Content Smoke trail leads police to blouse snatcher

        News Police used DNA to link an Ipswich man to a car break in and stealing offence in...

        • 14th Oct 2020 3:00 PM
        Logan teacher charged with rape, attempted rape

        Premium Content Logan teacher charged with rape, attempted rape

        Crime Logan teacher accused of rape, attempted rape

        Ipswich school to introduce competitive gaming subject

        Premium Content Ipswich school to introduce competitive gaming subject

        Education It is a billion dollar industry with millions watching and students will learn how...