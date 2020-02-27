Man allegedly attacks teen, steals clothes and scooter

Lightning strike on oval at Port Broughton Area School - A child's scooter left behind and the tree struck by lightning in the background.

A MAN accused of robbing a teen of their scooter has been refused bail by an Ipswich magistrate.

Luke William Duncan, 22, from Booval, appeared in custody before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with robbery in company at Ipswich on Friday, February 21; unlawful assault in company at East Ipswich on February 21; and unlawful assault at East Ipswich.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police opposed bail as there was a potential risk to the public.

Sgt Dick said Duncan had an unenviable criminal history that included assaults with bodily harm, stealing, and failing to appear at court.

Sgt Dick said it was alleged Duncan committed “a cowardly attack on a 15-year old, and relieved him of his scooter and clothes”.

“He is then accused of going on to assault another person,” Sgt Dick said.

Sgt Dick said the person alleges Duncan punched him twice.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Duncan was a part-time landscaper and father of two.

“His version is very different to that of the young complainant,” Mr Fairclough said.

“He instructs he will contest the charges.”

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess asked if there would be CCTV footage of the incident.

Sgt Dick said the footage was being obtained.

Ms Sturgess found Duncan to be an unacceptable risk and refused to grant bail.

His case was adjourned to March 18.