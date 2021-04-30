Menu
A 73-year-old North Queensland man has been committed to stand trial over allegations he sexually abused two vulnerable male aged-care patients.
Man allegedly abused vulnerable aged-care patients

Ashley Pillhofer
30th Apr 2021 12:38 PM
AN ELDERLY man has been committed to stand trial in Townsville over allegations he sexually abused two vulnerable aged-care patients.

Police arrested the 73-year-old man at his Hinchinbrook home in March 2020 and he was later charged with sexual assault.

Details of the allegations against Michael James Eddleston can be revealed for the first time after Magistrate Peter Smid committed the charges to a higher court on Thursday.

Mr Smid said he transferred the matter to be heard in the District Court after a "concession" from Eddleston's solicitor that there was a "prima facie case" against the 73-year-old.

He is charged with a string of six offences including three sexual assault charges and three serious assault of a person over 60.

Police said Eddleston's alleged offending spanned a number of years from late December 2017 to February 2020.

At the time of his arrest police told the Townsville Bulletin Eddleston allegedly forged predatory friendships with two much older men who were living in two different Hinchinbrook aged-care homes.

The Bulletin has not identified the facilities to protect the identity of the two men.

Eddleston was placed on a fresh bail order.

  *For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.   

Originally published as Man allegedly abused vulnerable aged-care patients

