Paramedics rushed to a single-vehicle crash into a tree in Fernvale on Wednesday night.
Man airlifted with spinal injury after crashing into tree

Lachlan Mcivor
17th Dec 2020 7:19 AM
A MAN was airlifted to hospital in Brisbane in a serious but stable condition after crashing into a tree near Ipswich last night.

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit rushed to the scene of the crash at Fairneyview Fernvale Rd and Honeywood Dr in Fernvale about 9.15pm on Wednesday.

The man was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital with a suspected significant spinal injury.

Less than an hour earlier, a woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition after a single-vehicle crash on Forest Hill Fernvale Rd and Lindemans Rd at Lowood.

Paramedics responded just after 8.30pm.

