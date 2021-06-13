Man airlifted to hospital in serious condition after crash

A man was airlifted to hospital in Brisbane after a crash in Calvert on Saturday night.

A MAN who became trapped in his car after crashing on a rural road on the outskirts of Ipswich on Saturday night was flown to hospital in Brisbane in a serious condition.

Paramedics rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Calvert at 10.18pm.

The man was initially trapped in his vehicle and was then airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance in a stable condition.

The crash occurred on Hiddenvale Road.

