A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a motorbike crash in Dundas.
News

Man airlifted to hospital after motorbike crash on rural road

Lachlan Mcivor
12th Jun 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: The man was airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER: A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a motorcycle crash on a popular motorcycle road north of Ipswich on Saturday morning.

Paramedics are treating a man with chest injuries after he crashed on Northbrook Parkway near Wivenhoe Dam in Dundas just before 10am.

The winding road runs through the D’Aguilar State Forest and has been the scene of many bike crashes over the years.

A rescue helicopter has arrived on the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the QGAir helicopter had not yet airlifted the patient.

She could not confirm the age of the patient.

