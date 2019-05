Aeromedical team on site at Coleyville after a shocking accident.

Aeromedical team on site at Coleyville after a shocking accident. RACQ LifeFlight

A WORKER has sustained significant leg injuries after he was trapped in a grain feeder in Coleyville.

The man in his 50s was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

The man was trapped in the machine and was tended to by multiple Queensland Ambulance crews.

The Toowoomba RACQ LifeFlight Rescue aeromedical team were on the scene after the accident at 9.10am this morning.