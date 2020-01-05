Menu
LifeFlight
News

VIDEO: Rider airlifted after crashing into tree

5th Jan 2020 9:25 AM
THE RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter came to the aid of a trail bike rider yesterday, who crashed into a tree in bushland east of Toowoomba.

The chopper was called into action just before 2pm to the site near Seventeen Mile in the Lockyer Valley.

The bush was too dense for the helicopter to land, so the LifeFlight critical care doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service critical care flight paramedic had to be winched down to get to the injured man as quickly as possible. 

The aeromedical team joined local QAS paramedics in treating and stabilising the man, who suffered injuries to his head, chest and leg. 

Meanwhile, the helicopter landed in an open area, around two kilometres from the crash site. 

An ambulance then drove the patient and the aeromedical crew along dirt roads, to meet up with the waiting helicopter. 

The man, aged in his 20s, was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, in a stable condition.

Toowoomba Chronicle

