Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his 40s was flown to hospital after he fell down a steep gorge at Kondalilla falls yesterday afternoon.
A man in his 40s was flown to hospital after he fell down a steep gorge at Kondalilla falls yesterday afternoon. RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Man airlifted from popular waterfall after 10m fall

Ashley Carter
by
27th Mar 2019 6:30 AM | Updated: 10:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 40s has been airlifted to hospital after he fell down a steep gorge at a popular Sunshine Coast waterfall yesterday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to Kondalilla Falls at Montville just before 4pm after the bushwalker fell about 10m down the gorge, a Queensland Ambulance representative said.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene and a critical care doctor and flight paramedic were winched down to the man, who suffered leg, pelvic and head injuries.

A LifeFlight representative said he was treated at the scene and then flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

kondalilla falls montville queensland ambulance service racq lifeflight rescue sunshine coast hinterland sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Dad's 'baby rash' dash caught out by police

    premium_icon Dad's 'baby rash' dash caught out by police

    Crime IT was the lame excuse that didn't wash with police.

    NBN warning as scammer concerns spike

    premium_icon NBN warning as scammer concerns spike

    Crime There is an easy way to tell if callers are from the NBN, it says

    Bank unveils new digital branch at shopping centre

    premium_icon Bank unveils new digital branch at shopping centre

    News After a two month refurbishment, the bank reopened this morning

    • 27th Mar 2019 10:17 AM
    MY FIRST YEAR: Today's the day!

    premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR: Today's the day!

    News My First Year FREE with today's QT