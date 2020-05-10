Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man airlifted after grain mixer accident

by Nathan Edwards
10th May 2020 7:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN has been airlifted in a serious condition to a Brisbane hospital after his hand became stuck in a grain mixer near Toowoomba on Sunday.

The man, aged in his thirties, was treated on scene by Queensland Ambulance Service Crews before being transported to Toowoomba Hospital where he would then be airlifted via RACQ LifeFlight on to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

It is reported the man's right hand was severely injured after it became stuck in a grain mixer on a private property in the Western Downs region.

Originally published as Man airlifted after grain mixer accident

grain mixer rescue chopper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Trio robbery sentencing gets adjourned

        premium_icon Trio robbery sentencing gets adjourned

        News Lack of funds draws out matters for three co-accused in Redbank Plains robbery

        Hopes grow that Ipswich fields coming back to life

        premium_icon Hopes grow that Ipswich fields coming back to life

        Sport The one vital ingredient missing is sport, especially the enjoyable winter codes...

        50 things to do within 50kms of home

        premium_icon 50 things to do within 50kms of home

        Offbeat Find activities to do that meet the new restrictions

        How COVID-19 could affect your day in court

        premium_icon How COVID-19 could affect your day in court

        News Delays, video-link calls and judge only trials now common pratice