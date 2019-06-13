Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anthony Peter Sampieri
Anthony Peter Sampieri
News

Man admits to raping girl at dance studio

by AAP
13th Jun 2019 11:58 AM

A convicted rapist has admitted he raped a seven-year-old girl he'd choked and detained in a Sydney dance studio bathroom.

Anthony Peter Sampieri, 55, on Thursday pleaded guilty to three counts of child rape and seven other charges in Sydney's Central Local Court after the attack in a Kogarah dance studio bathroom in November 2018.

As a result of the guilty pleas, five charges relating to alleged assaults and using a child to make child abuse material were withdrawn.

A bearded Sampieri appeared via video link as his lawyer, Penny Musgrave, entered the pleas on his behalf.

He was committed to Downing Centre Local Court for sentence on June 21.

More Stories

convicted rapist dance studio editors picks rape sydney

Top Stories

    Change coming to recycling scheme after huge Qld success

    premium_icon Change coming to recycling scheme after huge Qld success

    Environment Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said in a statement there was a possibility things could change.

    • 13th Jun 2019 11:00 AM
    Community dinner to honour volunteers as Legacy hits 90

    Community dinner to honour volunteers as Legacy hits 90

    News Volunteers provide support and services for families suffering.

    Cheap movies and prizes up for grabs

    premium_icon Cheap movies and prizes up for grabs

    News Limelight set to save you money