Man accused of stabbing man with syringe, in court

A MAN accused of stabbing another man with a syringe will have his matter mentioned in court today.

Rodney James Dingle was charged in June last year over the incident, which allegedly took place at a home in Sadliers Crossing.

Police alleged Dingle and a woman Tracecy Jean Mackay held a 55-year-old man hostage at a house in Syntax St.

The victim was allegedly bound with duct tape and assaulted before being stabbed a number of times in the arm with a syringe.

The matter was originally listed for trial today, along with co-accused Mackay who was also listed to appear for trial.

That listing has since been changed to a mention.