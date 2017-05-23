26°
Man accused of stabbing man with syringe, in court

Helen Spelitis
| 23rd May 2017 9:07 AM

A MAN accused of stabbing another man with a syringe will have his matter mentioned in court today.

Rodney James Dingle was charged in June last year over the incident, which allegedly took place at a home in Sadliers Crossing.

Police alleged Dingle and a woman Tracecy Jean Mackay held a 55-year-old man hostage at a house in Syntax St.

The victim was allegedly bound with duct tape and assaulted before being stabbed a number of times in the arm with a syringe.

The matter was originally listed for trial today, along with co-accused Mackay who was also listed to appear for trial.

That listing has since been changed to a mention. 

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  court ipswich

