Man accused of rape granted bail by Toowoomba court

A 26-YEAR-OLD Lockyer Valley man accused of raping a woman in her Gatton home and stealing property has been granted bail on condition he stay out of Gatton.

Police accuse the Laidley Heights man of following the woman to her house on Wednesday and then entering her property, sexually assaulting her and stealing a mobile phone and cash.

The man, who cannot be named unless committed to trial, spent the night in custody before appearing in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on charges of rape, stealing and entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

He was not required to enter any pleas to the charges and sat quietly in the court dock dressed in watch house issue green tracksuit as his solicitor Claire Graham (Bouchier Khan Lawyers) applied for bail on his behalf.

Ms Graham said her client worked three jobs and was in a relationship of two years with a woman who was in court supporting him.

Her client had children from a previous marriage who lived with their mother and with whom he had regular contact.

His client would reside with his partner in Laidley Heights and continue to work and he had no reason to go to Gatton at all where the complainant woman lived, she said.

He was not a flight risk as he had significant ties to the region and he could be on bail for up to 12 months before the matters got before the District Court, Ms Graham submitted.

Magistrate Damian Carroll granted the accused bail on condition he reside at a Laidley Heights address, have no contact whatsoever with the complainant woman and not go to the township of Gatton during the period of remand.

The case was adjourned to Ipswich Magistrates Court on March 6.

