Man accused of stabbing Aussie told police ‘shoot me’

More details have emerged in the trial of a man accused of going on a rampage in a club in Croatia and stabbing a Sydney tourist.

More details have emerged in the trial of a man accused of going on a rampage in a club in Croatia and stabbing a Sydney tourist.

Exclusive: A Croatian man accused of stabbing a Sydney tourist in a nightclub in the holiday town of Split told arresting police officers to "shoot him", a court heard today.

Hrvoje Sabic, 43, allegedly attacked four people, including Australian Dayne Corbishley, in the Tropic Nightclub.

His girlfriend Ivana Marketin, who was with him on the night, testified in the County Court in Split, where he was being tried for attempted murder, grievous bodily harm and attempted grievous bodily harm.

She said patrons fled the club after the attack on Mr Corbishley, a police officer, a security guard and the nightclub's manager.

Hrvoje Sabic, 43, allegedly attacked four people, including Australian Dayne Corbishley.

Police caught up with Sabic when he was a few hundred metres from the club, she said.

"They were shouting on Hrvoje Sabic to surrender. I heard him saying "shoot me". I did not want to come close, so I just walked home", Ms Marketin, 42, said, according to a translation.

Ms Marketin claimed the pair had been drinking "litres" of wine at home before heading out to go to Bacvice beach, but instead ended up at the Tropic.

The attack happened about 3am on July 19 last year.

Stabbing victim Dayne Corbishley of Sydney.

Judge Visnja Strinic asked whether Ms Marketin saw the stabbing attack.

"I did not see it because I went out of the club. I didn't feel well because of the alcohol, so I sat on a bench in front of the club to smoke a joint," Ms Marketin said.

Ms Marketin alleged the incident was sparked when Sabic was told to leave because he threatened to urinate on the floor after he had been refused a table at the club.

"I only remember that the staff did not allow us to sit in a private room as they said it was booked by some foreign guests. I remember there was no sign "reserved", but they were still sending us away", Ms Marketin said.

The Tropic Nightclub in Split, Croatia.

Police allege Sabic left the club after protest but returned later with a 19cm knife and stabbed off duty police officer Ivica Delic, 50, bar manager Drazen Buljubasic, 38, Mario Saric, 37 and Mr Corbishley.

Waiter Stipe Ribicic confirmed he had told Sabic he could not use the private room at the nightclub.

"Mr Sabic made moves like he is going to pee in an inappropriate place in the club so I called for the manager who walked him out of the club," he said.

Blood spatters near the Tropic Nightclub in Split, Croatia, after the attack where Australian Dayne Corbishley was injured.

"I did not see the stabbing later, but it was me who was driving the injured manager Drazen Buljubasic into hospital.

"There I saw the Australian citizen who claimed he got stabbed in our club."

Prosecutor Niksa Wagner told the court that Mr Corbishley was not at an address that had been provided to the Croatian court, so they did not have a statement from him.

He will call a witness at the next hearing on June 19.

stephen.drill@news.co.uk

Originally published as Man accused of stabbing Aussie told police 'shoot me'