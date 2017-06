A MAN accused of spitting in a police officer's face will spend the night in custody.

Augustine Heights man Keegan Samuel McLennan, 20, will face Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow over an incident at Redbank Plains early on Monday morning.

McLennan is charged with one count each of public nuisance, assault or obstruct police, serious assault of a police officer by spitting or biting and wilful damage.

He did not make an application for bail today.