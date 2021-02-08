Menu
A man allegedly robbed a Goodna pharmacy on Sunday evening.
Man accused of robbing pharmacy while armed with syringe

kaitlyn smith
8th Feb 2021 11:30 AM
STAFF at Goodna Day and Night Pharmacy have been left shaken following an armed robbery on Sunday night.

A man was allegedly armed with a syringe when he threatened workers at the Red Edge Shopping Centre business on Albert St about 7pm.

The accused, whose face was covered, allegedly stole a quantity of drugs before fleeing.

It is understood the workers were not physically harmed during the robbery.

Police later arrested a 25-year-old Goodna man.

He was charged with two counts of armed robbery, and with possessing dangerous drugs.

He is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

