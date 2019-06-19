Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man appeared before Maroochydore Magistrates Court charged with a number of sexual offences against a mentally-impaired man in Maroochydore over a one-year period.
A man appeared before Maroochydore Magistrates Court charged with a number of sexual offences against a mentally-impaired man in Maroochydore over a one-year period.
Crime

Man accused of raping, torturing mentally-impaired victim

Amber Hooker
by
19th Jun 2019 4:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is forbidden within 100m of a Maroochydore residence where he is alleged to have raped, tortured and indecently dealt with a man whose mind was impaired.

The defendant, who legally cannot be named at this time, fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning and was represented by lawyer Peter Boyce.

The defendant is charged with seven offences which include assault occasioning bodily harm, rape, torture, two of indecent dealing with a person with an impairment of the mind, and wilfully and unlawfully exposing them to an indecent act.

The court heard the South African national is alleged to have committed the offences against a Sunshine Coast man aged in his 30s between January 1, 2016 and February 7, 2017.

The defendant was not required to enter a plea but told the court he understood the charges.

He told the court he was in the process of becoming an Australian citizen and did not have a valid passport, and as such was not a flight risk.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin amended his bail conditions to reduce a 1km exclusion zone from the residence down to 100m.

He must also not communicate with his alleged victim or other people specified on his bail undertaking, cannot leave Australia or attend an airport terminal without written permission from the Director of Public Prosecutions or relevant authorities.

Ms Baldwin ordered the prosecution prepare a brief of evidence by July 25 ready for a committal mention on August 16.

maroochydore magistrates court rape scd court sexual assault torture
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    School kids determined to save the world one drop at a time

    premium_icon School kids determined to save the world one drop at a time

    Technology As part of the program students can analyse real-time data in the classroom and learn about the importance of water conservation.

    • 19th Jun 2019 6:00 PM
    Family's heartfelt appeal to government: 'Let us stay'

    premium_icon Family's heartfelt appeal to government: 'Let us stay'

    News The family are fearful they will be killed if they are sent home.

    Pioneering libraries a focus of council's budget

    premium_icon Pioneering libraries a focus of council's budget

    Council News Library membership had increased 42 per cent since July 2018.

    Lime can't explain fleet of scooters rolling into Ipswich

    premium_icon Lime can't explain fleet of scooters rolling into Ipswich

    News More sightings of the bright green scooters have been reported.