Man accused of murdering Megan Kirley up on fresh charges

Megan Kirley, 40, was shot dead at semi-rural property in Karawatha, south of Brisbane, on February 9.

Megan Kirley, 40, was shot dead at semi-rural property in Karawatha, south of Brisbane, on February 9. Contributed

AN IPSWICH man charged with the murder of Karawatha woman Megan Kirley is accused of an unrelated assault.

The charge of assault causing bodily harm at Waterford West on June 23 last year against Kobe Oram, 22, received a brief mention in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday.

READ THE ORIGINAL STORIES HERE:

'Loving mum, beautiful person': Tributes after fatal shooting

Police searching for key to Karawatha murder

Man in court over shooting murder

Oram, who remains in custody on the murder charge, was not required to appear before Magistrate David Shepherd.

Instead, lawyer Amy Zanders sought for the charge to be adjourned to Brisbane Magistrates Court on February 14 next year.

She said he faced a murder charge.

Oram is one of five people - four men and one woman - charged over the shooting death of Megan Kirley, 40, at a semi-rural property on Wembley Road in Karawatha, near Logan, on February 9.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The other four co-accused, who all face murder charges, are Geoffrey Glenn, 32, Emma Hinds, 42, Cameron Witoko, 28, and Stafford Emmerson, 40.

All five are remanded in custody with their matters expected to go before the Supreme Court next year.