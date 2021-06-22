Menu
It was an alleged murder so brutal even seasoned police were shocked by what they found. Now, a new court date has been set.
Crime

Man accused of murdering his own mum

by Peter Carruthers
22nd Jun 2021 5:32 AM
AN alleged murder so brutal even seasoned police investigating the heinous crime were shocked by what they found inside a house on quiet Woree street last year.

Now, a new court date has been set for the man allegedly at the centre of the crime accused of murdering his own mother.

On June 9 last year Sarde Mcfadzean was arrested at his mother's Windarra St home after allegedly bludgeoning the well-known indigenous advocate, Priscilla Mcfadzean to death with a blunt object.

Heading up the probe into the woman's death Detective Inspector Jason Smith last year described the injuries inflicted upon the Woree retiree as "horrific".

In June last year a 43-year-old man was taken into custody following the alleged murder of a 76-year-old woman at a Woree address. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS
"She has considerable head injuries and there is evidence of blunt force trauma," he said

"This is a distressing scene and the poor woman has suffered horrific injuries."

In a brief hearing in the Cairns Magistrates Court the day after the alleged murder Magistrate Trevor Black remanded the accused in custody.

He is now locked up at the Lotus Glen Correctional Centre near Mareeba.

Originally from Thursday Island, Ms Mcfadzean (nee Loban) trained as a registered nurse and was the wife of Sydney doctor, the late Reg Mcfadzean.

The 76-year-old was a respected and passionate nurse who devoted her career to improving health outcomes for indigenous Australians. She was also a devoted mum and a dedicated gardener.

Indigenous health advocate and nurse Priscilla Mcfadzean (second from left) following her death last year was remembered as committed health professional.
Rattled by the violent killing, brother-in-law John Thomas was eager to learn more about what led up to the events that unfolded on June 9 2020.

Mr Mcfadzean will have his matter heard in the Cairns Magistrates Court on August 25, a previous mention was on February 24.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

peter.carruthers@news.com.au

 

 

