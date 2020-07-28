Man accused of making child exploitation material

A CASE in which an Ipswich man is charged with making child pornography received a brief mention in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

It was the first case to be mentioned on Tuesday morning.

Although it was the first mention of the case and where the court usually requires people charged to attend, he did not appear.

Instead, the man was legally represented by lawyer Skye O’Dwyer from RA Solicitors when the matter went before Magistrate Andy Cridland.

The 47-year-old man from Moore’s Pocket is charged with two counts of making child exploitation material at Ripley between September 25, 2019 and June 9, 2020.

Ms O’Dwyer said the accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was on bail and in regular contact with his legal representatives.

She sought for his appearance to be excused and for an adjournment of the matter.

Mr Cridland excused his appearance.

Ms O’Dwyer queried when a brief of police facts would be made available, Mr Cridland saying that would happen when the matter goes to the Office of Public Prosecutions.

The matter was adjourned for mention to August 12 for a call-over of cases to be prosecuted by the DPP.

Ms O’Dwyer again sought that the man’s appearance be excused. This was granted by Mr Cridland.